Together we overcome COVID-19

We are actively supporting global and national responses and demonstrating how Chemistry that Matters™ is helping the world when they need it most.

WE'RE MAKING CHEMISTRY THAT MATTERS™

Collaboration is at the center of everything we do. We're working with our partners today to solve tomorrow's challenges.

TOWARD A VIBRANT FUTURE

As we move toward a vibrant future, we are shaping our business and leveraging new technologies to further build and maintain our competitive edge.

TOWARD A CIRCULAR FUTURE

We are helping the world move toward a circular future through our renewable solutions, innovative materials, and a strong commitment to sustainability.

A LEADING BRAND

‘Brand Finance Chemicals 25’ 2021 report has placed SABIC second on a list of the most valuable brands in the chemical industry, and estimates its brand value at US$ 4.017 billion.

ABOUT SABIC

From making cars and planes more fuel-efficient, to helping conserve the world’s water supply and enabling colorful smartphone cases, we find solutions to the challenges of today to help our customers achieve their ambitions and build a better tomorrow.

Our Industries

OUR INDUSTRIES

Products

We gain insights by understanding our customers’ needs and use our technical expertise to tailor solutions to help maximize their market advantage moving forward.

Sustainability

Sustainability is a vital part of our core business strategy. We're making sure we understand the megatrends that will impact on our lives in the years to come.

Investors

We’re committed to long-term investments and business partnerships, by harnessing innovation, learning and operational excellence.

Share Price On 25 March 2021

SAR 107

CAREERS

People have helped us to develop, produce and market innovative solutions that make a difference both to industry and to humanity. At SABIC we enable you to realize your ideas and make an impact.

Our Brand

We believe the answer to some of the world's biggest challenges lies in the natural human instinct to collaborate. Together we're making Chemistry that Matters™.

Our Stories

For over 40 years, our ambition to define the future of petrochemicals has yielded solutions for the challenges of today and helped our customers achieve their ambitions for a better tomorrow. We are making a meaningful impact in the world and delivering Chemistry that Matters™.

LATEST NEWS

SABIC forms collaboration to realize the world’s first electrically heated steam cracker furnace
SABIC AND POLYRAY COLLABORATE TO INTRODUCE CERTIFIED RENEWABLE POLYCARBONATE INTO EYEWEAR APPLICATIONS

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) invites its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (First Meeting) via modern technology

